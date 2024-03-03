United Services Automobile Association Has $494,000 Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2,063.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

