United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 132.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,393,000 after buying an additional 290,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,135,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,123,000 after buying an additional 1,216,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after buying an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEAK

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.