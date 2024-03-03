United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Genpact were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Genpact by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Genpact by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

