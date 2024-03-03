United Services Automobile Association Buys 9,576 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $627.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

