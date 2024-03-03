United Services Automobile Association Buys 1,762 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 558,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,317,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 558,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,317,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,932 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.24 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.