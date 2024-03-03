United Services Automobile Association Acquires 409 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JEF opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $42.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Recommended Stories

