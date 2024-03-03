United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,645 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 49.3% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,952,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 974,973 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 121.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,322,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 91,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

