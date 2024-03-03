United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of United Airlines worth $74,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after acquiring an additional 255,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after buying an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after buying an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.84 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

