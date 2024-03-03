TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $559.0 million-$569.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.9 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.860 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEC. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.72 million, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. TTEC has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $626.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 577.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TTEC by 1,582.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in TTEC by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TTEC by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

