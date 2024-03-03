Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 751 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $682,360,000 after acquiring an additional 109,321 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average is $136.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

