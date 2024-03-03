Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 790 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

