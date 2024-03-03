Truist Financial Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $72.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.88.

CBRL stock opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 92,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

