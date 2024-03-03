Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,865 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,791 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.48% of F5 worth $45,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth $327,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,249 shares of company stock worth $927,987. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $189.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.29. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.