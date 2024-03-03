Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,039,796 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039,796 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Corteva worth $50,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Corteva by 2,362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 184,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 176,835 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $6,927,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $246,423,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Corteva by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $2,783,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

View Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.