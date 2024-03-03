Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,313 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.39% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $57,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.