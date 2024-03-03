Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,313 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.39% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $57,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.