Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $63,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $3,274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,931,853.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,931,853.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,648,101 shares of company stock valued at $593,310,589. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $163.37 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

