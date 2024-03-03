Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,092 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $54,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Intel by 171.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Intel stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.36, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.