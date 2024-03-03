Truist Financial Corp Has $63.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.41% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $63,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,169 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,932,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $149.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.89. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

