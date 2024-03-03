Truist Financial Corp Has $51.72 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $51,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

