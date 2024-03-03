Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Trading Down 1.3%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 5,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.
Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
