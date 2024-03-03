Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
NYSE TRT opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Average Calculator
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.