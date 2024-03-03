Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,324 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of Q2 worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 483,529 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 948.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 475,377 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $46,602.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,595.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,401 shares of company stock worth $9,358,435. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

NYSE QTWO opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

