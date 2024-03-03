Trexquant Investment LP Sells 38,928 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,928 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Fluence Energy worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

FLNC stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

