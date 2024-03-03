Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in JOYY by 29.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in JOYY by 67,358.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at $653,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 18.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 497,089.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,138 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of YY stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

