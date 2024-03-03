Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.1 %

CUK stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.32 and a beta of 2.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

