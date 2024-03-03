Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,704 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Teradata by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.