Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.85 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,415 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in WNS by 72.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 21.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $94.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

