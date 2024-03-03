Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.73 Million Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 156,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,764,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,569,770.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 167,349 shares of company stock worth $4,763,520 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.