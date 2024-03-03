Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.89.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trex by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Trex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

