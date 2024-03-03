Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trex by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 910.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 402,913 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Trex Price Performance

Trex stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

