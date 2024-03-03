Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 4,860 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

