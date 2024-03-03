Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

