Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $77.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

