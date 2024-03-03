Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 370 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

