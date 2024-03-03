Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 17,055 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth $1,588,000.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBJ stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $277.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

