Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in Insulet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.86 and a 200 day moving average of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.