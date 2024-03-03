Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TTD opened at $83.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 233.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

