Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 174.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

