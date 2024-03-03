Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,511 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $311.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $318.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.49 and its 200 day moving average is $267.07.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

