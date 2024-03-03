Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.09

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.09 and traded as high as $25.34. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Company Profile

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

