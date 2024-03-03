Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,052 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average of $105.17.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

