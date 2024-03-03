Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 13,915 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,915 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in PPL by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,405 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,244,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $50,783,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

