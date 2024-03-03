Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $12.49 on Friday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

