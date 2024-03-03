The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

