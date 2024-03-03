The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,460,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,154,000 after buying an additional 108,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,245 shares of company stock valued at $27,739,927 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

HIG stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

