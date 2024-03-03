The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. The Hanover Insurance Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $23,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.87. 153,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 137.10 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

