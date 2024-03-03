The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

ENFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enfusion from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

In other Enfusion news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,698.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 105,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,670 over the last 90 days. 39.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 33.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

