The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $120.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Shares of OKTA opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,050,000 after purchasing an additional 959,693 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

