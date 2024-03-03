The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.61

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $5.78. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 60,656 shares.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,214,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 97.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 42,429 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

