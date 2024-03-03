The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.61

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $5.78. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 60,656 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
