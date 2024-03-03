The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Cheesecake Factory has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

CAKE stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

